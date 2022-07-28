British Columbians asked to document their outdoors July 28 – Aug 1

From devices residents will snap photos of species they observe contributing to research

British Columbians can be a biologist, scientist and forester this August long weekend in the name of biodiversity.

Over the upcoming long weekend, July 28 – Aug 1, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is encouraging everyone to get outside to enjoy and document the nature around them for research, they shared in a news release.

Together, community members and scientists will compile critical information on species populations and locations for scientists and conservation planners, who can use this information to plan future protection and restoration efforts across the country.

NCC’s third-annual Big Backyard BioBlitz will run across the country. From backyards to national parks, on lunch breaks and on vacations, people can snap photos of species they observe around them and submit their findings to one of the largest crowd-sourced species inventories in Canada.

“Anyone can participate. It’s a great way for people of all ages to look at nature more closely and learn about biodiversity close to home,” said Samantha Knight, conservation science manager with NCC.

“Spending time outdoors is also beneficial for our physical and mental well-being. This is a great way to connect with nature and fellow nature lovers while contributing to our collective knowledge of plants, animals, and fungi in Canada.”

Following registration, participants will receive a step-by-step guide on how to partake, photography tips, information about species identification and an automatic entry to win a Big Backyard BioBlitz prize pack.

Knight said logging any type of species including rare and invasive can help and every entry counts.

“It can provide valuable information such as locating species outside of their usual range or where invasive species are encroaching. This information can be used to identify important habitats for protecting at-risk species.”

According to the release more than 6,500 participants logged over 36,000 observations across Canada in last year’s event. One keen observer in B.C. logged more than 400 species observations.

To register for the Big Backyard BioBlitz visit the link here.