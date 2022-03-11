Superstore on Seymour Boulevard in North Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Superstore on Seymour Boulevard in North Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Man dies in shooting at North Vancouver Superstore

No details yet released on injuries or arrests

One man has died in a shooting in the parking lot of a Superstore in North Vancouver.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at 333 Seymour Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Friday (March 11), RCMP said in a news release later that day.

There, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all efforts to revive him, police say he died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed, and investigators say that the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is aked to call the IHIT information line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT.

