RCMP officers are posted outside the CIBC on Young Road in Chilliwack following reports of a hostage situation. (Photo/Paul Henderson)

UPDATE: Man in police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

The area around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza was closed off for more than two hours by police

Police say one man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chilliwack on Thursday.

Multiple armed RCMP officers had been on the scene over the lunch hour after reports of an “active police” incident at Salish Plaza in downtown Chilliwack.

class="twitter-tweet"

One man is in
custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young
Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media
and the public for their cooperation. Full media release to
follow.

— Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP)
April
27, 2023

The suspect was reportedly inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road.

Streets in the area are still blocked and RCMP officers are keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

More to come.

