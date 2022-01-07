Police and emergency crews are on scene of a shooting on Friday afternoon in Walnut Grove. (Shane MacKichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: One dead in Langley shooting

Police are on scene near a busy commercial intersection in Walnut Grove Friday afternoon

One person is dead after an apparent shooting at a busy Walnut Grove intersection Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a car speeding west on 88th collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 202nd Street.

The driver of the westbound vehicle got out and ran through a nearby parking lot, but someone from a pursuing vehicle got out, chased him on foot, and shot him.

The shooter or shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle, heading west on 88th Avenue.

A bullet hole was visible in the windshield of one of the crashed cars.

RCMP and other first responders were on scene.

A body covered by a yellow tarp was visible behind the Subway restaurant.

– More to come

