VIDEO: One dead in Langley shooting

One person is dead after an apparent shooting at a busy Walnut Grove intersection Friday afternoon.
According to witnesses, a car speeding west on 88th collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 202nd Street.
The driver of the westbound vehicle got out and ran through a nearby parking lot, but someone from a pursuing vehicle got out, chased him on foot, and shot him.
The shooter or shooters then fled the scene in their vehicle, heading west on 88th Avenue.
A bullet hole was visible in the windshield of one of the crashed cars.
RCMP and other first responders were on scene.
A body covered by a yellow tarp was visible behind the Subway restaurant.
