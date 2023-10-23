BREAKING: One dead in Langley explosion

Fuel tanks were burning when fire and police arrive at scene

One person has been confirmed dead in an explosion at a Langley location on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP Sgt. Joe Leeson said multiple police and fire units responded to several calls about 2:17 p.m. in the 24300 block of 8th Avenue.

“There were numerous reports to us about an explosion, so Township of Langley fire and [police] attended and confirmed yes, there was a large explosion” Leeson told the Langley Advance Times.

“There was a fire [and] propane or fuel-type tanks that were still on fire.”

Age and gender of the deceased has not been released.

Cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Police remained on the scene Monday morning.

