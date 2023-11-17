BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed eastbound due to vehicle fire

The fire is between Brenda Mine Road and Trepanier Road, hazardous fumes in the area

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.

According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed eastbound until at least 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.

The vehicle on fire is a transporter truck with argicultural and toxic chemicals.

Officers are turning cars around because of hazardous fumes in the area. Crews are letting the fire burn out because of the hazardous materials.

Original

The Okanagan Connector is closed eastbound because of a vehicle fire.

An assessment is in place as crews rush to the scene. The incident is in between Brenda Mine Road and Trepanier Road and happened around 10:45 a.m.

There is no detour available.

DriveBC’s next update is coming at 11:45 a.m.

More to come.

