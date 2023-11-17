BREAKING: Okanagan Connector closed eastbound due to vehicle fire

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.
According to DriveBC, the highway will be closed eastbound until at least 3:30 p.m.
UPDATE: 11:32 a.m.
The vehicle on fire is a transporter truck with argicultural and toxic chemicals.
Officers are turning cars around because of hazardous fumes in the area. Crews are letting the fire burn out because of the hazardous materials.
Original
The Okanagan Connector is closed eastbound because of a vehicle fire.
An assessment is in place as crews rush to the scene. The incident is in between Brenda Mine Road and Trepanier Road and happened around 10:45 a.m.
There is no detour available.
⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy97C Closed eastbound due to vehicle fire east of Brenda Mines. Expect delays. Assessment in progress. https://t.co/3ghulHbtav #Peachland #Merritt #Kelowna #Okanagan
DriveBC’s next update is coming at 11:45 a.m.
