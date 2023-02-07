BREAKING: Ex-top doctor in B.C., Alberta found guilty of child sex crimes

A judge released their verdict in the trial of Dr. Albert de Villiers on Tuesday

Dr. Albert de Villiers is currently on trial facing charges of sex crimes against a child. (File photo)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, a former top doctor in Alberta and B.C., has been found guilty of sex crimes involving a child.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Shania Leonard announced De Villiers’ verdict Tuesday in Grande Prairie following a trial that ran from Jan. 10 to 12.

Leonard found De Villiers to be guilty by indictment on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference related to his interactions with the child, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, between 2018 and 2020 while De Villiers was the lead medical health officer for Alberta’s Northern Zone.

De Villiers was serving as B.C. Interior Health’s chief doctor when he was arrested in Kelowna in June 2021.

Due to the age of the victim, the trial was run under several publication bans.

De Villiers still faces three other charges of voyeurism, making explicit material available to a child and invitation to sexual touching related to unrelated alleged incidents that police say occurred between January 2017 and December 2019.

The trial for those charges is scheduled for Aug. 22.

More to come.

