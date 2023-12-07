Boy, 10, offered candy by man driving a truck in North Vancouver: RCMP

The child’s parents reported the suspicious incident to police who are now investigating

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses after a boy was allegedly offered candy by a stranger in a truck on Dec. 4, 2023. The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A 10-year-old boy was walking to a friend’s house on the north side of West 13th Street and Mahon Avenue near the crosswalk on Monday (Dec. 4) when a white truck drove by and a man in the vehicle asked the boy if he wanted candy, a release from Const. Mansoor Sahak said.

The boy became suspicious of the man and ran in the opposite direction toward a library. He later told his parents who reported it to the police.

Sahak said there was no contact made by the suspect and nothing further was said.

Police said the truck was described as white, not new or old and possibly a two-door. The driver was described as causcasian, with black facial hair and “messy” black hair.

“At this time, we have no evidence of a criminal offence,” explained Sahak. “We are treating this as a suspicious incident, and are asking anyone who has information regarding this investigation, to contact us.”

Police are looking for witnesses in the area of West 13th Street, between Jones and Chesterfield avenues, and on Mahon Avenue, between West 13th and 14th streets, from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 4

North Vancouver RCMP are looking for witnesses after a boy was allegedly offered candy by a stranger in a truck on Dec. 4, 2023. The red star shows where the incident was reported to have happened. (North Vancouver RCMP)

