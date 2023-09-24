Body found in Langley City Park

A body was found at the scene of a fire in a Langley City’s Nicomekl park near 208 and Fraser on Friday night, Sept. 22. (Langley Advance Times files) A body was found at the scene of a fire in Nicomekl park near 208 and Fraser on Friday night, Sept. 22. (Google Maps)

A body was discovered at the scene of an fire in Langley City’s Nicomekl Park Friday night, Sept. 22.

Langley RCMP Sgt. Mike Lim said it happened early in the evening.

“There was a report of a fire where we located a human remains,” Lim told the Langley Advance Times.

Age and gender of the victim was not immediately available.

Lim said the investigation was still in its early stages, but “there is no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety.”

Witnesses said multiple police vehicles and officers were on the scene, setting up a tent where the body appeared to be.

After officers left, a picture posted to social media show a scorched area visible at the scene.

It was in an area that has, in the past, been a popular place for homeless people to camp, the Nicomekl floodplain near 208 Street and Fraser Highway, which has seen as many as a dozen tents set up in the bushes.

More details were expected Monday.

