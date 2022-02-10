The Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park. (City of Vancouver)

The Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park. (City of Vancouver)

Black powder shortage leads Vancouver to pause firing of Stanley Park’s Nine O’Clock Gun

Long-time supplier closed last fall, Vancouver Park Board said

The iconic Nine O’Clock Gun in Stanley Park will pause firing each day because of a shortage of black powder.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, their long-time supplier shut down last fall and staff were only able to get enough black powder to fire until Thursday (Feb. 10).

“This shortage is not unique to Canada; black powder is in short supply throughout North America and Europe due to supply chain challenges and an overall decrease in manufacturing,” the Park Board said in a statement.

“Staff will continue to explore alternative options in order to resume operation as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Avalanche warning issued for southern B.C., Alberta
Next story
Three men charged related to 2020 drug busts in BC Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016