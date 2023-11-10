BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings due to forecasted high winds for Vancouver Island for this evening. (Black Press Media photo file)

BC Ferries cancels some sailings as high winds predicted

BC Ferries will continue to monitor the weather system and share further information

BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings due to forecasted high winds predicted for Vancouver Island for this evening (Nov. 10.)

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay will be cancelled at 7 p.m. and onwards and sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen are also cancelled from 7 p.m. and onwards.

BC Ferries noted that it will continue to monitor the weather system and share further information as it becomes available. “We know people have places they need to get to, but the sailings have been cancelled in the name of safety,” advised Deborah Marshall from BC Ferries. “The storm is predicted to conclude at 5 a.m. tomorrow, but customers should check our website ahead of sailing.”

