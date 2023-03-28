The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

  • Mar. 28, 2023 4:00 p.m.
  • News

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

