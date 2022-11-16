B.C. will only consider mask mandate if new major virus emerges: public health officer

Dr. Bonnie Henry says masks were vital during COVID peak, but not as much so now

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at the legislature in Victoria on March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s provincial health officer says they have no plans to re-introduce a mask mandate in the near future, and would likely only consider one if a new virus suddenly emerges.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provided a public health update Wednesday (Nov. 16), speaking to the current respiratory illness situation and responding to calls to bring back masks.

Henry said while masks were a vital tool at this time last year, mandating them is not necessary this time around. This, she said, is largely due to a higher degree of immunity among people aged five and older and the introduction of a vaccine for young children.

“We are in a different situation now,” Henry said.

She said the only reason she could see for re-implementing a mandate is if a new and major virus were to emerge. And in that instance, Henry said, masks would be mandated alongside a series of other measures, such as capacity limits and distancing.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Should B.C. reintroduce mask mandate? Groups pen open letter to province

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusflu seasonHealth