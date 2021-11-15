B.C. STORM: Evacuation order issued for properties in Chilliwack River Valley

Homes on Chilliwack Lake Road and Wilson Road evacuating due to overland flooding, slides

Evacuation order came on the afternoon of Nov. 15, 2021 for parts of the CRV. (FVRD)

An evacuation order was issued the afternoon of Nov. 15 for several properties on Chilliwack Lake Road and Wilson Road in the Chilliwack River Valley.

It came after a flood watch warning was issued for the Chilliwack/Vedder River system by the BC River Forecast Centre.

Late Sunday night Fraser Valley Regional District opened its EOC: “As a result of heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides, the FVRD has activated its Emergency Operation Centre and a State of Local Emergency has been issued.

READ MORE: Schools, roads closed in Chilliwack

The following properties in Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) will be evacuating:

46694 Chilliwack Lake Road

46750 Chilliwack Lake Road

46770 Chilliwack Lake Road

46814 Chilliwack Lake Road

46844 Chilliwack Lake Road

46934 Chilliwack Lake Road

46934 Chilliwack Lake Road

46984 Chilliwack Lake Road

46994 Chilliwack Lake Road

47014 Chilliwack Lake Road

47034 Chilliwack Lake Road

47074 Chilliwack Lake Road

47081 Chilliwack Lake Road

4293 Wilson Road

4313 Wilson Road

4335 Wilson Road

4345 Wilson Road

4292 Wilson Road

4294 Wilson Road

4296 Wilson Road

4298 Wilson Road

Late Sunday night Fraser Valley Regional District opened its EOC: “As a result of heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides, the FVRD has activated its Emergency Operation Centre and a State of Local Emergency has been issued.

Those in need of emergency evacuation support, can call 604-845-8873 or 911.

Due to heavy rainfall causing overland flooding and mudslides, an Evacuation Order was issued for the following property in Electoral Area D:

53730 Bridal Falls Road (Camperland RV Resort & Cabins)

An Evacuation Order has also been issued in Electoral Area E (Chilliwack River Valley) for the following four properties:

•48573 Auchenway Road

•48513 Auchenway Road

•48523 Auchenway Road

•48485 Auchenway Road

Residents were asked to register with Emergency Support Services (ESS)

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW

You must leave the evacuation area immediately.

Close all windows and doors.

Shut off gas and electrical appliances. Leave your refrigerators and freezers on.

Close gates and latch but do not lock.

Gather your family; assist a neighbour or someone else who needs help.

Take critical items if they are immediately available (medicine, ID, cash/cards, keys).

Take pets in kennels or on leashes. (Keep tropical pets in their cages and containers).

Do not use more vehicles than you have to.

Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service (text family and friends or post on your social media)

Register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) to report that you have safely left the area.

Watch updates at www.progress.com

If neighbour have left and people can get out call FVRD Emergency Operations Centre: 604-845-8873 or 911

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather