Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley was wanted Canada-wide after fleeing his halfway house on Nov. 4 and removing his electronic monitoring bracelet, police say. The latest images show how Hopley appeared on Nov. 4, 2023 .(Vancouver Police Department handout)

B.C. sex offender Hopley arrested in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Subject of a week-long Canada-wide search now in custody, police say

Police say high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley has been arrested in Vancouver.

A statement from police says Hopley was picked up at about 6 a.m. on the city’s Downtown Eastside and he is in custody.

The arrest ends a 10-day search for Hopley, who walked away from his Vancouver halfway house on Nov. 4., and cut off his electronic monitoring device a short time later.

At the time, police said they believed the 58-year-old was worried about an upcoming court appearance and feared he would be returned to custody.

Hopley had completed a six-year prison term for the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern B.C.

He was released in 2018 and was living at the halfway house under a 10-year long-term supervision order but was arrested in January for allegedly violating conditions of the order.

