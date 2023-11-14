B.C. sex offender arrested by off-duty cop outside Vancouver Police station

58-year-old Randall Hopley was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant during a 10-day search

VPD has also released pictures of convicted sex offender Randall Hopley on Nov. 10, 2023, taken in 2018 and 2019. Hopley was arrested Nov. 14 by an off-duty Vancouver Police officer outside of a Downtown Eastside police station, after a 10-day search. (Vancouver Police Department handout)

Convicted sex offender Randall Hopley was arrested by an off-duty police officer just outside a Vancouver Police detachment Tuesday morning.

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison say Hopley was standing just outside the police station at Main Street and East Cordova around 6 a.m. when an off-duty officer was arriving to work. He said Hopley was arrested “without incident.”

Addison said he couldn’t comment on if Hopley was planning to turn himself in.

Hopley was laying low, Addison said, but intense pressure made it difficult for him to survive.

VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said Tuesday (Nov. 14) that Hopley was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside after 10 days of searching.

Hopley, 58, fled his halfway house and removed his electronic monitoring bracelet on Nov. 4. He was wanted Canada-wide, but on Friday police said they were searching locations all over the city where he was believed to frequent.

There were 18 full-time investigators on the case, looking into more than 80 tips.

With a history of sexual assault, assault and property crime convictions, Hopley has been committed three sexual offences against children in the past.

He is known known for having abducted a three-year-old boy from his Sparwood home in 2011, for which Hopley was sentenced to six years in prison. The toddler was returned home four days later, unharmed.

VPD says Hopley has also been convicted for assault and property crime offences.

