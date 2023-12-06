B.C. premier says he remains committed to October election date

David Eby says he will stick with the fixed Oct. 19 election, despite comments Monday in Vancouver

Premier David Eby, here seen with North Coast MLA Jennifer Rich, who also serves as a parliamentary secretary for rural health, said there is “too much to do to be playing politics right now” in confirming that the next provincial election will be held in October 2024. (Screencap)

Premier David Eby said Tuesday (Dec. 5) he remains committed to holding an election on the fixed election date of Oct. 19, 2024.

“My family is expecting a significant event in six months in June and it is not an election and I can assure British Columbians that we will hold the election on the fixed election date as I have committed on many occasions,” he said. “I remain committed to that. We have too much to work on, too much to do to be playing politics right now.”

Eby said Tuesday in Vancouver at an unrelated event that he spends a lot of time talking to British Columbians about important issues such as housing, health care, schools and infrastructure.

“Not a single person says, ‘can we have an election sooner’ and this is despite my stuttering over the right number of months before the next election at a press conference yesterday — I said six months, I meant 10 months.”

The premier was referring to comments he made Monday (Dec. 4) in response to questions about a recent polling showing gains by the Conservative Party of BC. In six months, Eby is expecting the birth of his third child with his wife Cailey Lynch

“Polls are going to come out between now and the fixed election date in October (2024) and I don’t think there are a lot of British Columbians who predicted where the polls would be today six months and we are six months out from the next election,” Eby said on Monday. “That’s a long time in politics. We will see how things shake out.”

He then added that British Columbians “should be aware that (the B.C. Conservatives) is a party that denies the existence of human-caused climate change, they question whether or not vaccines are effective. This is a party that is anti-science, this is a party that has some of the worst traditions of populism from the United States that have ripped that country apart.”

These characteristics won’t help British Columbia grow, he said.

“Actually, it will take us back very significantly,” he said. “So I encourage people to look at those actual real beliefs of the Conservative Party of BC when they cast their votes 10 months from now, six months from now, 10 months from now, 10 months from now, and that will be part of our message as we move forward.”

