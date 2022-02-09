B.C. population tops 5M in 2021, province grows by 7.6% since 2016

The population of British Columbia has grown by 7.6 per cent since 2016, figures released by Statistics Canada for the 2021 Census show.

According to the agency, the province’s population has increased to 5,000,879 people, up from 4,648,055 in 2016.

Canada’s overall population grew 5.2 per cent to 36,991,981. B.C.’s population growth was beaten only the Yukon, which grew by 12.1 per cent, and Prince Edward Island, which grew by eight per cent. B.C. remains the third largest province in Canada.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCensus