B.C. MP makes bid for interim Conservative Party leadership

Conservative MP-elect for South Surrey-White Rock Kerry-Lynne Findlay exchanges a fist-bump with Leader Erin O’Toole during O’Toole’s campaign visit to Surrey last September. On Wednesday, after the CPC voted to replace O’Toole as party leader, Findlay put her name forward for role of interim leader. (Kerry-Lynne Findlay Facebook photo)

South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay has put her name forward for interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Her announcement Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 2), via Twitter, follows the resignation of Conservative Party leader Erin O’ Toole after a majority of caucus voted to remove him in a secret ballot earlier in the day.

“I want to thank @erinotoole, Rebecca, and family for their service to Canada over many years and for the sacrifices they made,” Findlay tweeted.

“I have put my name forward for Interim leader and I wish all those doing the same well.”

Findlay is currently Shadow Minister for National Defence, and was past Minister of National Revenue and Associate Minister of National Defence in the Stephen Harper government.

She was elected in South Surrey-White Rock riding in 2019, after earlier representing the Delta-Richmond East riding.

O’Toole had faced broad dissatisfaction for ‘flip-flopping’ on key issues, and for the loss of seats during the 2021 election.

Others had criticized him for not taking a strong position on the Charter of Rights and Freedoms during the pandemic, and for moderate positions on carbon pricing, deficit spending and conversion therapy.

Of 118 MPs casting ballots Wednesday, 73 voted to oust O’Toole, while 45 endorsed his leadership.



