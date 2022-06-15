B.C. money laundering report calls for new law enforcement unit, provincial commissioner

Commissioner Austin Cullen released the results of a three-year inquiry into money laundering in B.C. on Wednesday (June 15). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

B.C.’s long-awaited report into money laundering was released Wednesday (June 15), with numerous recommendations including the creation of a new law enforcement unit and permanent commissioner dedicated to addressing the estimated multi-billion dollar problem.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen was commissioned to lead the inquiry in May 2019 after a series of reports to the government found “extraordinary” levels of money laundering in the real estate, casino, horse racing and luxury car sectors, fuelled in part by the illegal drug trade. In his final report, Cullen said human trafficking and fraud also feed into the problem.

The 1,800-page Cullen Final Report points to a lack of effective action from law enforcement, government and regulatory agencies as the reason for why money laundering has been allowed to grow for so long. It also aims blame at the federal agency responsible for receiving and analyzing information related to money laundering threats, FINTRAC, which the commissioners say has done a poor job of relaying information back to provinces.

In 2019/2020, for example, FINTRAC received over 31 million reports, but only disclosed 2,057 to law enforcement agencies across Canada, and just 355 to B.C., the report says. As a result, reporting entities have begun “defensive reporting,” where they send in information even if they are unsure of its value. This causes high-volume, low-value reporting, Cullen found.

To solve this, Cullen said B.C. law enforcement needs its own dedicated money laundering intelligence and investigations unit. At the legislative level, Cullen also recommends the government establishes a position for a permanent and independent Anti-Money Laundering Commissioner, who will provide strategic oversight on B.C.’s response.

“Because the damage it (money laundering) causes is not as visible as that caused by other crimes (such as violent crime) it is often afforded less priority and attention,” Cullen states in his report.

He pointed to casinos as the primary sector that needs to be targeted.

In Lower Mainland casinos alone, Cullen estimated hundreds of millions of dollars made off crime were laundered between 2008 and 2018. He said the method criminals use there is known as the “Vancouver model,” where wealthy casino patrons are given large sums of money to play with, and when they cash out they return the remaining funds in an e-transfer, or other non-cash payment.

In 2014, B.C. casinos accepted nearly $1.2 billion in cash transactions of $10,000 or more, including 1,881 individual buy-ins of $100,000 or more, Cullen found. Often times, that cash was in the form of $20 bills, rolled up with elastic bands and held in gym bags, shopping bags, cardboard boxes, or knapsacks.

READ ALSO: B.C. money laundering inquiry hears of $800,000 and more in bags, luggage, backpacks

The real estate sector is another vulnerable area, Cullen said. Purchasing high value properties gives criminals a safe place to store and launder their money, and realtors often don’t know it is going on, Cullen said. Here, he said, greater education on what money laundering looks like is required. For example, criminals sometimes take out a mortgage to purchase a property, and then make payments in cash (any payment under $10,000 doesn’t need to be flagged).

Cullen made a couple important clarifications in his report as well. He said while government and B.C. Lottery Corp. officials were aware of suspicious funds entering provincial revenue streams through the gaming industry, there is no evidence of corruption by them. He also said it is unlikely money laundering is having a significant impact on housing affordability in B.C.

READ ALSO: Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

His report calls for better regulation of a number of industries, including accountants, lawyers, money services businesses, mortgage lenders, the luxury goods sector and cryptocurrency.

He also emphasizes the importance of focusing on asset forfeiture. In 2019, he found the B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office only seized $13.4 million in illegal assets, despite estimates of billions of dollars of illegal money flowing through the province each year.

Throughout the inquiry, Cullen heard testimony from 199 witnesses and an additional 23 witness via sworn affidavit, received 1,063 exhibits and held 5 community meetings.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. lottery director says he’s ‘whistleblower’ on money laundering at casinos

@janeskrypnek

jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsBritish ColumbiaCrimeGamblingmoney launderingReal Estate