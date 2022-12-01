THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program

Agency alleges program creates two-tier health-care system

B.C.’s Medical Services Commission has filed a court injunction against Telus Health, over its paid health-care program.

The commission filed the injunction in B.C. Supreme Court Thursday alleging Telus’s LifePlus program contravenes the Medicare Protection Act, according to a statement from Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“It is very important to uphold the Medicare Protection Act, which is in place to preserve our publicly managed and fiscally sustainable health-care system for British Columbia. Access to necessary medical care should be based on need and not an individual’s ability to pay,” Dix said.

The LifePlus program costs $4,650 for the first year. The Medical Services Commission has been tasked with looking into whether it allows those who pay to unfairly jump the health-care queue.

The injunction does not apply to Telus Health Virtual Care services.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaHealthcare and Medicine

Previous story
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’

Just Posted

Elders for Ancient Trees performs at the Bay Centre in downtown Victoria to advocate for old-growth protections. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’