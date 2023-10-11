Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home, using a 3D printer. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, has been charged with manufacturing firearms in his home, using a 3D printer. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

B.C. man wanted on charges of 3D printing firearms

Police allege Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, 31, was building guns in his Kamloops home

A 31-year-old B.C. man has been charged with manufacturing guns out of his Kamloops home.

B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), says charges were approved against Adrian Picketts-Yoxall on Tuesday (Oct. 10), but that he remains at large.

Police say they discovered a stash of homemade weapons inside Picketts-Yoxall’s Heffley Creek home while fulfilling a search warrant in January 2022. They also discovered a 3D printer they say Picketts-Yoxall used to build the guns, as well as ammunition, magazines and body armour.

The 31-year-old is charged with two counts of manufacturing firearms, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to a previous order against him, and the unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm.

CFSEU is asking anyone who knows Picketts-Yoxall’s whereabouts to contact police.

READ ALSO: B.C. RCMP officer cleared in shooting death of man pointing pellet pistol

Breaking NewsCrimeguns

 

B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, CFSEU-BC, is searching for 31-year-old Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, who has been charged with numerous offences related to the manufacturing of firearms. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

B.C.’s anti-gang police agency, CFSEU-BC, is searching for 31-year-old Adrian Picketts-Yoxall, who has been charged with numerous offences related to the manufacturing of firearms. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Previous story
B.C. RCMP officer cleared in shooting death of man pointing pellet pistol
Next story
Vaccines arrive as B.C. launches COVID, flu immunization campaign

Just Posted

British Columbia has launched its immunization campaign for this year’s respiratory illness season, with influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations now available in pharmacies across the province. Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vaccines arrive as B.C. launches COVID, flu immunization campaign