B.C. lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring

A months-long investigation by the Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) has led to a lifeguard being charged with sexual interference.

Jakob Truong, 24, of Surrey was charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and luring a child on Oct. 25, according to a Surrey RCMP release.

Police said the charges are related to an investigation that began on April 11, when Surrey RCMP received a complaint of alleged sexual interference of a minor by a 24-year-old lifeguard at a City of Surrey recreation centre.

The Surrey RCMP’s SVU took conduct of the investigation and arrested the man on April 18, the release said.

After being charged, Truong was released from police custody on an undertaking with conditions to appear in court at a later date.

The conditions include:

• Report to a bail supervisor;

• No contact or communication, directly or indirectly with the victim;

• Not to be within 100 meters of the victim’s residence, school, place of worship or where they happen to be;

• Not be to within 100 meters of the city recreation center;

• No go to any place where a person under the age of 16 may be present unless permission granted by the bail supervisor for a specific purpose.

“Surrey RCMP has been working closely with our partners at the City of Surrey,” said Surrey media relations officer Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha.

“We encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and request to speak with the Special Victims Unit.”

