Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has disappeared after breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge.

Vancouver Police are searching for Arjun Singh Purewal, a 25-year-old man who plead guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall. Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Police describe Purewal as South Asian, about 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Purewal is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

Black Press Media has joined 46 other journalism associations and media outlets to call for more action against hate and threats that target journalists and their safety. (CAJ creative)
Black Press Media joins 46 media outlets to call for plan to protect journalists against hate, threats