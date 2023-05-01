Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. introduces exemptions for children, spouses living in 55-plus stratas

Kahlon: amendments will keep promoting seniors’ housing, allow residents to stay in their homes

British Columbia residents who find themselves entangled in new property bylaws because their home has been changed to a 55-plus age restriction now have more protection.

The government brought in changes in November to the Strata Property Act to end all rental restriction bylaws except for those buildings that are designated for residents age 55 and over, prompting hundreds of strata properties to adopt the age restriction.

The B.C. government says it has now expanded the list of exemptions to allow those under 55 to remain at those properties to include their future children, dependants or partners.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says they’ve heard from some people who said they could lose their homes if they have additions to their family.

Kahlon says the amendments to the act will keep promoting seniors’ housing while allowing residents to stay in their homes “even if their family structure changes.”

B.C.’s seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie says it’s an important change that balances the desire of many seniors to live in buildings that focus on creating a senior-friendly environment.

READ MORE: Eby drills down on age-restrictive stratas, municipal targets in new housing measures

Previous story
Flooding prompts state of local emergency in Cache Creek
Next story
Fox says documentary about Canadian ‘tyranny’ won’t air after Tucker Carlson’s exit

Just Posted

FILE - Attorney Joe Tacopina, a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump, arrives to federal court in New York, April 27, 2023. The lawyer for former President Donald Trump wants a mistrial in his client's rape case, saying the judge overseeing the proceedings has ruled in a biased manner against him. Tacopina's complaints were filed Monday, May 1, 2023 in Manhattan federal court. Tacopina complained that rulings by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan have been slanted in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file)
Trump accuser says many in her generation didn’t report rape