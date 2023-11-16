B.C. demolishing former Hells Angels clubhouse in Nanaimo

Minister says government will take action against organized crime ‘brick by brick’

RCMP on scene at the former Hells Angels clubhouse in Nanaimo’s south end. The clubhouse is set to be demolished on Wednesday, Nov. 15. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Demolition of the former Hells Angels clubhouse in Nanaimo got underway yesterday.

Heavy machinery was at the location in the city’s south end Wednesday, Nov. 15, and B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth issued a statement about the demolition of the building, which he said was previously used to co-ordinate criminal activities.

The province legally owns the former Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, East Vancouver and Kelowna.

“Government will continue to protect British Columbians and take action against organized crime by seizing illegally obtained assets – brick by brick, we will demolish organized crime and those that profit from it,” the minister said.

Farnworth said the forfeiture of the properties is a step in “putting organized crime on notice” in B.C. and said demolishing the Nanaimo clubhouse is a testament to the work of everyone involved, from undercover and anti-gang law enforcement to the police agencies, civil forfeiture office and legal counsel that continued to work on the case.

