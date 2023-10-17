Rain forms a puddle in a field of grass. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)

Rain forms a puddle in a field of grass. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)

B.C. coast bracing for heavy winds, buckets of rain

Streamflow advisory posted for some areas, wind warnings of up to 110 km/h

Wind and rainfall warnings cover much of the British Columbia coast as a wave of stormy weather washes over western parts of the province this week.

Environment Canada says winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour are expected over Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northern Vancouver Island.

Heavy rain is also forecast for Kitimat on the north coast, as well as most of Vancouver Island and the Howe Sound region, north of Vancouver.

Rainfall accumulations of 70 millimetres in Kitimat to more than 200 millimetres on western Vancouver Island are likely before the storm eases early Thursday and the weather office says localized flooding is possible, along with potential washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for waterways on Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound, warning of flows seen every two to five years.

A travel advisory is posted for Highway 4, east of Port Alberni, and crews are watching carefully, as heavy rain could wash debris onto the road from the cliffs above where a wildfire damaged trees and destabilized the soil earlier this year.

READ ALSO: B.C. breaks 19 daily temperature records over Thanksgiving weekend

floodingWeather

Previous story
B.C. political parties denounce Hamas in legislature
Next story
Pedestrian killed in Richmond car crash

Just Posted

FILE - In this April 17, 2019, file photo, online customer reviews for a product are displayed on a computer in New York. Some of the most used platforms for travel and online shopping said Tuesday, Oct. 17. 2023 they’re going to team up to battle fake reviews. Amazon, reviews site Glassdoor and Trustpilot as well as travel companies Expedia Group, Booking.com and Tripadvisor announced they’re launching a group called the “Coalition for Trusted Reviews.” (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Online giants set to battle fake online shopping and travel reviews