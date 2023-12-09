B.C. brewery brings back 3 medals from Canada Beer Cup

Silver Valley Brewing won a gold and two bronze medals for their beers

Maple Ridge has a trio of new award-winning beers thanks to the work done by Silver Valley Brewing.

At the recent 2023 Canada Beer Cup, breweries from all over the country pitted their best adult beverages against one another in a variety of contests, with the Maple Ridge craft brewery coming away with awards in three different categories.

Owners Kevin Fulton and Brandi Fulton are no strangers to the Canada Beer Cup, having competed in their first one last year where they earned a gold and silver medal.

This time, the Fultons were once again able to expand on their previous success, earning another gold and two bronze medals.

The gold medal went to their ‘All My Favourite Songs’ beverage, which was entered in the Oatmeal Stout category.

Silvery Valley Brewing’s ‘Teardrop’ and ‘The Highway’ beers earned bronze medals in the Pale Ale and Helles/Münchner or Dortmunder/Export Style Lager categories, respectively.

Kevin said that the brewery is particularly proud of ‘The Highway’, which has made the podium in other competitions as well.

“It’s worth noting ‘The Highway’ lager is now a triple award winner,” said Kevin. “We’re guessing that’s why we’re constantly having to brew more.”

Other Lower Mainland breweries also came away with medals at the 2023 Canada Beer Cup, with B.C. having the highest number of award winners among every province.

Entering these competitions is an essential part of being a good craft brewery, explained Kevin, saying that competitions help prevent a brewer from “getting in your own head.”

