B.C. appeals office says man owes $450,000 for 2019 wildfire near Quesnel

Decision says Clarke Matthiesen lit debris pile, tried to blame arsonist after fire flared up later

The Crater Creek wildfire burns south of Keremeos earlier this year. An unrelated wildfire in 2019 near Quesnel has resulted in penalties of nearly $450,000 for a B.C. man. (Brennan Phillips/Western News file photo)

The B.C. Forest Appeals Commission says a man who lit a large debris pile on fire that eventually caused a wildfire should pay the provincial government nearly $450,000 for firefighting costs and lost timber resources.

In an appeal decision released last week, the commission says Clarke Matthiesen tried to blame an arsonist for the blaze that investigators say started on his property west of Quesnel, B.C., in the province’s interior.

The decision says Matthiesen lit the debris fire on a property he owns with his brother in February 2019, thinking snow around the blaze would work as a “fuel break.”

But it says that more than two months later, Matthiesen and his brother came upon a grass fire nearby, which they couldn’t put out with shovels.

It says Matthiesen then drove to a neighbouring property to report the fire, and the BC Wildfire Service responded that evening.

The commission rejected Matthiesen’s claims that his neighbour’s grandson could have lit the fire, and found instead that it was a “holdover” from the debris pile that measured 14 metres by 16 metres.

He was ordered to pay a $2,350 fine, $260,369 for fire control costs and $179,344 for destruction of Crown-owned timber resources.

READ ALSO: Bonfire fuels $1,150 fine for B.C. man

READ ALSO: Arson suspected in series of 29 Okanagan wildfires

bc wildfires