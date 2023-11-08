B.C. aims to increase housing density around rapid transit, bus exchanges

New legislation promises to create 100,000 new housing units within a decade

New legislation tabled Wednesday upzones areas around Skytrain stations and bus exchanges in promising to create 100,000 new units. (Anna Burns/Surrey Leader Now)

New housing legislation tabled Wednesday (Nov. 8) promises to create 100,000 new housing units during the next decade in areas near transit hubs — be they bus exchanges or rapid transit stations.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said the legislation will require municipalities to designate so-called Transit Oriented Development areas.

“Within those areas, local governments cannot reject residential zoning applications that meet minimum density levels and must follow the rules and standards to support transit-friendly and complete communities being built in the right locations,” Kahlon said.

Wednesday’s legislation is the third in as many days dealing with housing.

The legislation defines TOD areas as lands within 800 metres of a rapid transit station and within 400 metres of bus exchanges where passengers transfer from one route to another.

Allowable heights and densities within TOD areas follow a tier system with the highest developments in the centre of TOD areas and will differ based on the type of transit hub as well as the size of municipalities, their population and location.

Lands already slated for transit-oriented growth will immediately fall under the new minimum allowable density requirements included in the legislation.

RELATED: New housing legislation promises to create 130,000 homes in B.C. in 10 years

Where local zoning allows for less density than the new minimum, local governments must allow the new minimum densities and local governments can approve higher density at their discretion.

A government guide pegs the minimum allowable height for new developments in Metro Vancouver at 20 storeys, if located within 200 metres or less of a rapid transit station, and up to 12 storeys if located within 200 metres or less within a bus exchange.

In medium-sized cities outside of Metro Vancouver, such as Kelowna or the Capital Region, new housing 200 metres or less from a bus exchange will have a minimum allowable height of up to 10 storeys. New housing more than 200 metres away will have a minimum height of up to six storeys.

The legislation also removes restrictive parking minimums and allow for parking to be determined by need and demand on a project-by-project basis.

Government also announced $400 million in the 2023 budget to build thousands of units at or near transit over the next 10 to 15 years by accessing land suitable for purchase near transit hubs.

More to come.

@wolfgangdepner

wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingBC governmentBreaking News