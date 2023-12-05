A Drive BC camera shows conditions on Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden on Dec. 5. The section of highway is being closed from 2 to 5 p.m. for avalanche control. (Drive BC)

Avalanche control to temporarily close Highway 1 from Revelstoke to Golden

Closure will last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 5)

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed for three hours on Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 5).

The closure is due to avalanche control and will last from 2 to 5 p.m.

No detour will be available.

The mountain pass accumulated as much as 20 centimetres of snow overnight Monday, in higher elevation areas, and is set to see a further 10 to 20 centimetres by Wednesday morning, according to Environment Canada.

