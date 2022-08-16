(file)

Arrests made in violent Langley home invasion

Two Surrey men identified as suspects

Two Surrey men have been identified as suspects in a violent Langley home invasion.

Langley RCMP said the pair were arrested a month after a May 24 robbery at a house in Willoughby.

Two men and one woman forced their way into the house, punched the resident, knocking out one tooth and breaking another, and stole several electric skateboards, a box of tools, a tablet, a pressure washer and a large screen television.

The stolen property was valued at approximately $12,000.

During the home invasion, one suspect used a handgun to threaten the victim, police said.

Two of the suspects were known to the victim.

Investigators were able to identify all three, and executed a search warrant at a Surrey resident on June 14, where all of the stolen property was recovered, along with multiple firearms, ammunition and was a police statement described as “sizeable quantity of illicit drugs.”

Two men, aged 36 and 34, both from Surrey, were arrested,

They have since been released from custody on a number of conditions.

”The evidence is being compiled and will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges,” the police statement said.

