Armed soldiers, gunfire in Vancouver this weekend a planned military test

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march in Calgary on Friday, July 8, 2016. It might look frightening, but Vancouver residents are being advised not to be concerned if they hear what sounds like gunfire or see armed military members around a now-closed brewery on the city’s west side.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Capt. Graeme Kaine with 39 Canadian Brigade Group, which administers reserve forces in British Columbia, says members from the Vancouver-based Seaforth Highlanders regiment will be taking part in urban operations training this weekend.

The statement from Kaine says uniformed reservists might be seen carrying small arms weapons, and gunfire might be heard in the area around the former Molson-Coors brewery and the Seaforth Armoury next door.

Kaine’s statement says no live ammunition will be used at any time during the two days of training.

He says the exercise will help the reserve unit plan, prepare and execute any future operations in what he describes as “complex urban environments.”

The exercise on Nov. 25 and 26 is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. each day and wrap up by 6 p.m.

