Armed Mounties surround Lower Mainland home

Section of road shut down, neighbours ordered inside by police as incident unfolds in Maple Ridge

Armed police surrounded Maple Ridge home Thursday evening. Issue appears to be resolved but RCMP presence still strong in the suburban neighbourhood. (Special to The News)

Police in tactical gear with guns drawn ordered residents in a usually quiet Maple Ridge neighbourhood tonight to shelter inside their homes.

It’s still unclear what happened, but the situation appears to be resolved as Mounties are now moving around the area, guns have been holstered, and traffic through the 232nd Street neighbourhood (about a block south of Dewdney Trunk Road) has resumed.

Earlier, however, neighbours in the area reported being told to take their children and animals inside just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 7.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Man who murdered Maple Ridge mother in 2002 gets day parole

OTHER NEWS: Maple Ridge firefighters have new emergency communications system

“The road is closed. [Police] got their guns out. Told us to get in our house,” shared one area resident who wished to remain anonymous. “…the cop wasn’t smiling when he told me to get in my house. I’ve never saw cops actually have guns out. It was enough to high tail [it] home.”

While she saw a “whole lotta cops and cars,” and heard someone yelling through a loud speaker, the witness could not make out what was being said.

A few minutes later, she reported “Cars going by now. Whatever it was, it’s over… Still cops everywhere” surrounding an older home on the block

• More details, as they come available…

.

Maple RidgePoliceRCMP