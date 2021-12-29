Arctic outflow finally eases for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. More is expected overnight on Dec. 29. (Shane MacKichan)

The Arctic outflow that has blasted Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley for days has finally eased.

Environment Canada ended their alert at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday for both regions. However, Hope’s alert remains active until Wednesday afternoon, as well as Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, and near the mainland inlets of the Sunshine Coast. The original alert was issued on Dec. 27, and extreme weather shelters had opened in many communities for Christmas weekend.

The wind chill in Abbotsford Wednesday morning was -17 C, but more seasonal temperatures are moving in along with more snow, according to Environment Canada.

Snow is expected to be heavy at times between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, accumulating up to 10 cm in some areas of the region.

