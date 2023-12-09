UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled for 2-month-old girl in Surrey

Police have cancelled the amber alert issued on December 9 around 12:30 p.m. for a two-month-old girl. A Surrey RCMP car at the Celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Newton in Surrey on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

UPDATE Dec. 9, 1:49 p.m. Police have cancelled the amber alert issued for a two-month-old girl on Saturday (Dec. 9).

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing girl from this story, for privacy.

Original Story Dec 9, 12:30 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been activated for a two-month-old girl, last seen with her father on 176 and 48 Ave in Surrey, say the RCMP.

She is described as caucasian and approximately 11 lbs.

Police say the suspect is are described as 27 years old, five-foot-eight in height, approximately 250 lbs with blond facial stubble hair. Surrey RCMP say Skylar was last seen wearing a tan/ beige canvas jacket (Carhart style) with hoods a blue jeans.

