Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport

Premier Jason Kenney calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the government will immediately start phasing out COVID-19 health restrictions.

He calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

Kenney says the first step of the plan will see vaccine passports to access non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, end tonight at midnight.

It will also remove a mask requirement for children under 12, including in schools, on Monday.

More to come…

—The Canadian Press

Coronavirus