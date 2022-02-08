Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks after the UCP (United Conservative Party) annual meeting in Calgary on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Alberta to start lifting COVID restrictions, including vaccine passport

Premier Jason Kenney calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the government will immediately start phasing out COVID-19 health restrictions.

He calls it a prudent plan to get Albertans’ lives back to normal as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline.

Kenney says the first step of the plan will see vaccine passports to access non-essential businesses, such as restaurants and bars, end tonight at midnight.

It will also remove a mask requirement for children under 12, including in schools, on Monday.

More to come…

—The Canadian Press

