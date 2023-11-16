Abbotsford Police say leak of gang-related document is under investigation

The Abbotsford Police Department says a confidential police document related to the B.C. gang conflict was posted on a news website. An investigation has now been launched by the RCMP. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) says an investigation has been launched by the RCMP after a sensitive document related to the B.C. gang conflict ended up on a news website.

APD media officer Art Stele said the APD and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) became aware of the matter on Tuesday (Nov. 14).

Stele said the contents of the document were “partly created and compiled by the APD.” He said he could not reveal the news agency involved or the specific information revealed; only that it was “intended to be used as part of the overall response to the ongoing and violent B.C. gang conflict.”

“The AbbyPD wishes to stress the inclusion of individuals within this document does not necessarily indicate they are related to the B.C. gang conflict or involved in any illegal activity,” he said.

Stele said the APD and “partner agencies” have determined how the information “became compromised,” have had the document removed from the news site, and are contacting those who might have been impacted by the release of the information.

“There is no information to indicate the privacy breach originated from within the AbbyPD,” he said.

Stele said an investigation has been initiated by the RCMP and the appropriate privacy and oversight agencies have been notified.

He said an assessment of “information dissemination practices” is also underway.

“At this time, there is no information to indicate an increased risk to public safety stemming from the unauthorized release of information,” Stele said.

