Abbotsford couple speaks out after large group smashes vehicles on their property

The owners of an Abbotsford home where four cars were smashed in the driveway on April 29 say they don’t know why their residence was targeted.

The couple, whose names are not being released due to safety concerns, spoke to The Abbotsford News on Friday afternoon (May 5). They said they have lived in the home on Broadway Street for about 23 years.

“We don’t have any problems with anybody … We don’t know who they are or why they targeted us,” the woman said of the vandals.

She said she, her husband, their daughter and her husband’s parents occupy the top floor of the home.

They rent out two suites on the bottom floor. One is occupied by a couple and their two teenage grandsons. The other is rented by another couple with two older children.

The couple said they had gone to bed at around 11:30 p.m. on the night in question when, about an hour later, they were awakened by the chaos.

RELATED: Suspects use swords, axes and bats to smash vehicles in Abbotsford driveway

They looked out the window and saw “about 15 men” smashing the four vehicles in their driveway. They own two of the vehicles, and the other two are owned by their tenants.

The men were also hitting their garage and front door, the couple said.

They said they went out on their balcony and yelled to the men, “We don’t have a problem with anyone! Why are you doing this?”

They said they were “very scared” that the men were going to break into their home. The vandals didn’t say anything to them before driving away.

The couple said they do not know whether one of the tenants was the intended target – nobody has volunteered any information to back that up – or if the group had the wrong house entirely.

“We just want to give the message that whoever did this, we don’t want it it to happen again,” the woman said.

The Abbotsford Police Department on Friday morning (May 5) released CCTV footage of a group of men using axes, swords and baseball bats to smash the vehicles in the driveway of the home in the 2300 block of Broadway Street.

Police have asked that anyone with information – including the identifies of the suspects – to contact the department at 604-859-5225.



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice