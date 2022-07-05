Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall temporarily closed to public after fire

Investigation into cause is ongoing, no injuries from blaze

Abbotsford City Hall has been temporarily closed today (July 5) to the public following a fire in the building.

According to the City of Abbotsford, there have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The front and back of the building are both blocked off with hazard tape as investigators check out the scene.

According to Aletta Vanderheyden with the City, the fire was reported just before 7 a.m. and a portion of the first floor has been impacted.

RELATED: Small fire truck stolen in Surrey, Abby cops make arrest

abbotsfordAbbotsford City Hallfire

 

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford City Hall is temporarily closed today (July 4) to the public due to a fire. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
B.C. court awards sexual battery victim $322K

Just Posted

In a photo posted to Facebook, Kristy Addison showed the tooth marks left on her clothing by a coyote while she was walking her small dog in Aldergrove near 244th St. and Robertson Crescent on Wednesday, June 29. She has gone public about her ordeal in a bid to locate the couple who came to her rescue after a pack of coyotes became aggressive. (Facebook)
VIDEO: B.C. woman rescued from coyote attack searches for Good Samaritans