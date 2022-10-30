5 people sent to hospital from overnight Vancouver stabbings

Incidents occurred in less than an hour, police say

Vancouver police responded to five stabbing victims within one hour as people headed downtown to celebrate Halloween this weekend.

Officers were called to the first incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a bar near Oak Street and West Broadway. The Vancouver Police Department says three men were seriously injured after a fight broke out between two groups there. All three are White Rock residents in their 20s who were celebrating a friend’s birthday, according to police.

One of them men has been released from hospital, but the other two remain there as of Sunday afternoon, VPD says. The stabbing suspects fled the scene.

VPD says less than an hour later officers came across a large fight between two groups of people on Granville Street. Two men in their 20s were hospitalized with stab wounds to their faces, hands and torsos. VPD says the suspects have not been identified.

The department is reminding anyone who sees a violent incident occurring to report it immediately.

