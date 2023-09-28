4 plead guilty in B.C. drug trafficking investigation

Four B.C. men, including one full patch Hells Angels member, have pleaded guilty to charges related to drug trafficking. (Photo courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

A full patch Hells Angels member is one of four B.C. men who have pleaded guilty in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

They’re among seven people who were charged last December after B.C.’s anti-gang agency, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, discovered drugs, cash and weapons in 12 locations throughout the Lower Mainland and Okanagan. Among the items turned up during the search were 1 kilogram of fentanyl, 2 kilograms of cocaine and numerous handguns and rifles.

Last May, Oakley Charest of Vernon pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession of firearms, including a prohibited or restricted one. In the same month, Matthew Shaw of Tsawwassen pleaded guilty to possession for the purposes of trafficking.

On Sept. 25, Vancouver man Jonathan Lutar also entered a guilty plea, his for drug trafficking. And, on Sept. 27, Courtney Lafreniere, a full patch Hells Angels member from Maple Ridge pleaded guilty to proceeds of crime.

A fifth man who was charged, Roman Tassone from Vancouver, is set to appear in court next month.

