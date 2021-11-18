Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
