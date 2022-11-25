A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond

Just Posted

Surrey Memorial Hospital’s pediatrics ER is one of many in the region overflowing with patients. (Photo by Anna Burns)
Young patients flood Surrey’s pediatric emergency room as region’s ERs overflow