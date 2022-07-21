Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black

Two suspects remain at large after stealing a car in Kelowna before fleeing from police and abandoning the vehicle in Midway Thursday (July 21).

The incident began at about 4 p.m. when police officers attempted to stop the suspects in the stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled.

Midway RCMP were able to locate the vehicle sometime later near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black.

Neither have not been located.

Mounties are warning residents in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semi carrying excavator strikes overpass on Highway 99 at 112 Street
Next story
UPDATE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

Just Posted

Thousand of fans gathered at the San Diego Comic-Con in July, for the first in-person event in two years. (Associated Press/Screenshot)
VIDEO: Comic-Con welcomes back excited fans for first in-person event in 2 years

Pop-up banner image ×