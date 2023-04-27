2 Richmond women charged with running illegal gaming house

Two Richmond women have been charged following a two-year investigation into an illegal gaming house. (CFSEU)

Two Richmond women have been charged following a two-year investigation into an illegal gaming house.

Jian Rong, 54, and Kuo Li Wong, 44, have both been charged with keeping a gaming or betting house and possession of property obtained by a crime. Wong has also been charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Both women will appear in court at a later date.

The charges were announced Thursday (April 27) by the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit of B.C., following a nearly two-year investigation.

It started in June 2021 after the gaming intelligence investigations unit identified and referred it to the joint illegal gaming investigation team.

Police say the illegal gaming team searched an apartment in the 5500-block of Cooney Road in Richmond on Aug. 27, 2021, which “revealed activity, products and patrons consistent with an illegal gaming house.”

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, media relations officer for CFSEU-BC, said, “Illegal gaming, and the locations that facilitate them, have been the root of other criminal offences that impact the safety of the public.”

