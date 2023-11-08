2 people in hospital after driver flees Vancouver traffic stop

Police say driver hit a pedestrian, then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene

Two women are in hospital Wednesday (Nov. 8) after police say a driver fled a traffic stop and crashed into a pedestrian and another vehicle.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers tried to stop the driver of a grey Dodge Durango on Burrard Street just after 7:30 a.m. The driver refused to pull over and allegedly proceeded to run into a pedestrian near Howe and Hastings streets. Soon after, the driver further crashed into another vehicle near Robson and Cambie streets, about 1 kilometre away.

Police say a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver remains at large. VPD says it is investigating their whereabouts and will be collecting evidence from both collision scenes for the remainder of the day Wednesday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is also investigating. It’s called in anytime a police officer’s actions or inactions result in serious harm or death. In this case, VPD says IIO is involved because of the failed traffic stop that proceeded the collisions.

