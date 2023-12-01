2 people found dead inside Richmond home: Police

Homicide police have taken over the investigation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team’s logo on the podium, pictured Aug. 16, 2023. IHIT is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Richmond home Nov. 30, 2023. (Anna Burns)

Police are investigating after two people were discovered dead inside a Richmond home Thursday.

RCMP were called to the 6200-block of Goldsmith Drive on Nov. 30 just after 10:30 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance” where officers found two people dead inside, according to a release from Richmond RCMP Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

Police do not specify what the suspicious circumstance was.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and is now working with the Richmond RCMP.

O’Malley said police are currently “early in the evidence gathering phase and no further information can be provided at this time.”

