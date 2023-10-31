2 men shot at outside Vancouver nightclub, police say

Vancouver Police say it’s the same club where a man was stabbed to death in May 2022

Vancouver Police are investigating after two men were shot at outside a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday (Oct. 29, 2023). A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police are investigating after two men were shot at outside a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to South Vancouver’s Gallery nightclub, located under the Arthur Laing Bridge on SW Marine Drive, around 1:50 a.m on Oct. 29. A 44-year-old man had been shot in the arm, while a second man was shot at but uninjured.

Investigators say the men were standing outside the club when a suspect “walked up and fired multiple shots, then fled in a vehicle.” A vehicle was later found on fire near Connaught Drive and East 36 Avenue, but investigators are working to see if the two are connected.

The VPD’s major crime section, organized crime section and forensic identification unit are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.

The Gallery nightclub has been the scene of a fatal stabbing in May 2022, and police say officers “intervened and prevented a possible shooting” in September.

It was on May 23, 2022 that 19-year-old Naseb Fazil was stabbed to death outside of the club after he was involved in a “confrontation.” His murder wasn’t gang-related, and it happened as club-goers were leaving at the end of the night.

Just shy of a year later, police announced a 25-year-old had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Fazil’s stabbing death.

Then in September 2023, Vancouver Police say officers “intervened and prevented a possible shooting after stopping a stolen vehicle outside the club.” Officers found two loaded firearms inside the car.

Three people were arrested: Fahim Speede, Terrell Lewis and a 17-year-old who cannot be named are facing firearms offences.

