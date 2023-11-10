1 taken into custody after call for assault with a weapon in North Vancouver

RCMP say a victim was taken to hospital

North Vancouver RCMP is asking the public to avoid an area in the city due to an unfolding incident Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (File photo)

North Vancouver RCMP say one person is in custody after an incident in the city Friday morning (Nov. 10).

Media relations Const. Mansoor Sahak said an “unfolding incident led to a large police response” in a residential neighbourhood.

Police were called to the area around 4 a.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon inside a home in the 100-block of Takaya Place. Around 10:15 a.m., North Vancouver RCMP posted to X, formerly Twitter, asking the public to avoid the area.

Sahak said the victim was “safely removed” from the residence and taken to hospital. Police didn’t specify the extent of their injuries.

The suspect remained inside the home and “refused to cooperate” with police officers’ commands, and due to increased risk to officers the Integrated Emergency Response Team was called out.

Around 11:15 a.m., one person was taken into custody. Police remain on scene to complete their investigation.

Sahak said North Vancouver RCMP isn’t seeking any additional suspects, adding there is no risk to the public.

